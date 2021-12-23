Multiple felonies filed against Marietta man

Multiple felony charges were filed this week against Larry Shane Williams of Marietta, Oklahoma. The charges, stemming from incidents as far back as December 1 of this year, include endangering others while attempting to elude officers, running a roadblock, third degree arson and assault and battery on a police officer. Williams also faces a misdemeanor charge of obstructing and officer.

The earliest charges come from an incident which allegedly occurred in Lone Grove and Wilson where Carter County Sherriff’s officers gave chase to Williams. Court records indicate that officers attempted to detain Williams, who was driving a motorcycle at ‘a high rate of speed, driving into oncoming traffic, passing vehicles on the shoulder and endangering numerous other persons.’ During that same incident, charging documents indicate that Williams allegedly failed to stop at a roadblock at Reck Road and Highway 70 in Wilson. Each felony count from that instance carries a potential sentence of 20 years to life.

In a separate incident approximately a week later, court records allege that Williams purposely and maliciously set fire to a pasture in Wilson. While the pasture was not occupied at the time of the incident, conviction in that matter carries a potential sentence of 4 years to life in prison. In a preliminary hearing, a no contact order was filed for the victim.

Another felony count was filed the same day Williams was booked into the custody of the Carter County Detention Center. One count of assault and battery on a police officer was filed in addition to the other pending charges for Williams. Court records indicate that Williams bit Healdton assistant police chief Brent Christy on his left arm. Conviction for that charge could be penalized by a fine of up to $500 or imprisonment for 15 years to life.

As Williams was previously convicted of felony counts of arson, eluding an officer, aggravated assault and battery and endangering others while attempting to elude officers. His bond was set at $10,000 CIL.