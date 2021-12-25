Wind plants bring clean power and additional revenue sweeping down rural Oklahoma plains

Enel Green Power North America has begun operating two new clean power plants, including its first renewables-plus-storage hybrid project this year. The new additions come as the company embarks on an accelerated growth plan involving the addition of 6.5 GW of new renewable capacity and 1.4 GW of energy storage over the next three years.

One of those projects recently began operations of the 140 MW Rockhaven wind farm in Carter and Murray counties in southern Oklahoma. Rockhaven is Enel Green Power’s 11th wind farm in the state, with 49 turbines that can produce enough clean electricity to power the equivalent of over 56,000 households each year. It’s also expected to generate over $33 million in new local tax revenue over its lifetime.

The Rockhaven wind farm includes 49 turbines that are expected to generate 616 GWh of energy each year, enough to avoid over 359,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually. Through a first-of-its-kind virtual PPA, Wellington Management will purchase the electricity delivered to the grid by an 11 MW portion of the project. The clean energy contracted for Wellington Management is expected to equal or exceed the electricity needs for all of their US corporate offices as well as residential electricity usage of more than 2,200 employees in the US.

Jason Stutzman, site supervisor of the Origin and Rockhaven wind farms with Enel Green Power said he and his family live in Ardmore. “I’m thrilled that Rockhaven is now producing power for Oklahoma,” Stutzman said. “...Knowing that the new wind farm is supporting jobs and new tax money for our part of the state means a lot to me. This is just the beginning – we’re going to be around for a long time, and I’m excited to keep strengthening our relationships with our neighbors and partners.”

Enel Green Power is North America’s fifth-largest operator of wind and solar plants and is executing on a growth strategy of adding 6.5 GW of new renewables and 1.4 GW of storage capacity by the end of 2024, in an $8 billion growth plan announced in November. Enel has over 2 GW of new wind and solar capacity currently under construction in the US and Canada, along with over 550 MW of battery storage capacity in Texas.

“This milestone signals a new era for our company as we start delivering on our major commitment to grid-scale battery storage in the United States. By pairing renewable energy with storage technology, we are supporting a cleaner and more flexible grid,” said Paolo Romanacci, Head of Enel Green Power in the US and Canada. “We are ready to answer the call of policymakers and business leaders to accelerate the energy transition in North America. As such, we are committing more investment than ever before to achieve accelerated growth targets.”

The company currently has a mature development pipeline of around 12 GW and is a key part of Enel’s global goal to achieve around 155 GW of installed renewable capacity by the end of the decade. Meanwhile, Enel continues to prioritize sustainability throughout the value chain in North America, supporting innovative programs like dual-use solar and investing in the resiliency of local communities through its Creating Shared Value model.

Enel Green Power North America is a leading developer, long-term owner and operator of renewable energy plants in North America, with a presence in 14 US states and one Canadian province. The company operates 61 plants with a managed capacity of over 7.3 GW powered by renewable wind, geothermal and solar energy.