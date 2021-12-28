Henry Ramirez recognized internationally for research, postpartum treatment techniques

An Ardmore doctor has conducted a trial for postpartum patients that has yielded attention-grabbing results, which have now been published internationally.

Henry Ramirez MD, an Ardmore OBGYN who specializes in helping patients improve their postpartum body with pelvic floor therapy is now using a repurposed technique called Electrical Muscle Stimulation (EMS). EMS has long been used to help professional athletes stimulate injured muscles to regain strength more quickly. Dr. Ramirez and his medical peers theorized that this same technique might help postpartum parents heal faster and in some cases, reduce the need for a tummy tuck down the road.

According to Ramirez’s research, no matter how exciting and life changing having a baby is, many patients are left feeling a little less than thrilled about the new shape of their belly. The distorted abdomen caused by stretched muscles, muscle separation and irregular bulges can adversely affect new parents.

The study participants were divided into both an active group and a control group. The active group participants were asked to undergo a series of EMS treatments along with a regular exercise program. The control group was only asked to do the regular exercise program. Both groups completed satisfactory questionnaires, measurements, and diagnostic ultrasound at 3 stages during the six month treatment period.

Patients in the EMS group experienced significant muscle structure improvement as compared to the control group. The improvement for the EMS group was significantly better than the control group at all stages of the trial (1-month, 3-months, and 6-months).

For a doctor who performs tummy tuck procedures to help patients regain their abdominal shape, Dr. Ramirez says this new protocol is life changing.

"The most common complaint for patients after childbirth is the way their stomach has changed. Those changes can be variable, but a majority of patients find it unpleasing. The abdominal muscles support the core; so many patients find they have back pain, bladder issues, and more. For some patients, childbirth creates life long pelvic and core issues," said Ramirez.

"Patients who have had multiple pregnancies, are older, have pregnancy weight gain, who have carried a large baby, or had a cesarean section are at particular risk for developing the muscle separation, medically known as Diastasis of recti abdominis muscle (DRAM). Our EVOLVE Radio Frequency System is a remarkable electrical stimulation devise to encourage the healing of the muscle."

"Patients who hated their post baby belly are seeing dramatic changes because of EVOLVE. Now we have a non-surgical way to improve the muscle tone without the long healing phase and out of pocket expense of a surgical procedure. The results really are life changing," said Dr. Ramirez.

