Carter County's COVID cases fall 20.5%; Oklahoma cases surge 41.9%

New coronavirus cases leaped in Oklahoma in the week ending Sunday, rising 41.9% as 8,304 cases were reported. The previous week had 5,852 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Oklahoma ranked 35th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 47% from the week before, with 1,388,833 cases reported. With 1.19% of the country's population, Oklahoma had 0.6% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 26 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Christmas significantly disrupted who got tested, how many people got tested, what labs operated and what government agencies reported on time. Some cases and deaths that would have been reported last week might be reported in the coming week, which itself will have testing and reporting disrupted by New Year's. Consequently week-to-week comparisons will be skewed and these numbers will be unreliable even as they're accurate to what states reported.

Carter County reported 62 cases in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 78 cases. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 9,556 cases.

Oklahoma does not directly publish county-level death data.

Within Oklahoma, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Cimarron County with 842 cases per 100,000 per week; Harmon County with 565; and Roger Mills County with 558. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Oklahoma County, with 1,601 cases; Tulsa County, with 1,312 cases; and Cleveland County, with 381. Weekly case counts rose in 35 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Oklahoma, Cleveland and Grady counties.

Oklahoma ranked 31st among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 65.4% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 72.7%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Thursday, Oklahoma reported administering another 101,620 vaccine doses, including 30,185 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 102,842 vaccine doses, including 28,864 first doses. In all, Oklahoma reported it has administered 5,237,461 total doses.

Across Oklahoma, cases fell in 37 counties, with the best declines in Tulsa County, with 1,312 cases from 1,363 a week earlier; in Washington County, with 65 cases from 105; and in Rogers County, with 173 cases from 202.

In Oklahoma, 126 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 152 people were reported dead.

A total of 694,210 people in Oklahoma have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 12,348 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 52,280,854 people have tested positive and 816,609 people have died.

Oklahoma's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Dec. 26.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 1,567

The week before that: 1,525

Four weeks ago: 1,233

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 99,084

The week before that: 90,677

Four weeks ago: 76,315

Hospitals in 18 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 28 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 29 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.