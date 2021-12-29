Depot Park nears completion

After years of planning and fundraising and months of construction, Depot Park is almost ready to go. In fact, just last week on Wednesday, Dec. 22 the park passed its substantial completion walkthrough with the contractor, and now the crew is working on finishing out the punch list. However, the park will not be opening to the public just yet.

Todd Yeager, a member of the Ardmore Main Street Authority Board of Trustees, said even after the punch items are completed at least some of the landscaping will need to be put into place before the park will be ready for visitors.

"The swings are installed, and all the sod is in now," Yeager said. "All of the electrical outlets and wiring checks out, so now we need to get into the landscaping, We've also the landscaping portion of the contract which includes items such as planter beds and trees, so they should start going in sometime in January."

While the bulk of the landscaping will be put in next month, some of the finer details like smaller plants and flowers will not go in until April when they will have a better chance of taking root and surviving. There are also a few items currently on back order which likely will not arrive until February.

These issues, however, will not affect the decision on when the park is ready to be open. Yeager said that will ultimately depend on getting the planter beds installed.

"The planter beds and plants will be right up next to the sidewalk, so there will be a good 15 to 18 inch deep ditch by the sidewalk until those beds go in," Yeager said. "We'll definitely leave the construction fences up until they're in because it will be a safety issue. Once the contractor comes in next month we'll have a conversation about getting those beds ready early. They won't have the plants or the flowers, but if they can at least have the soil in there to make it flush with the sidewalk, I think we'll be able to open the park."

While Yeager is hopeful the situation with the planters can be worked out in order to get the park open sooner, he said it should definitely be open by sometime in April barring any unforeseen setbacks.