Linz Heritage Angus Announces Purchase of 5,000 Acre Ranch in Rural Oklahoma

A world-renowned cattle program will be expanding its business to meet industry demands, and they've chosen rural Oklahoma for their next operation.

This week, Linz Heritage Angus announced the purchase of Cross B Ranch as the next installment of the company’s growth plan. The Linz Heritage Angus team will immediately start the process of setting up the property as a fully working ranch under the new name of Linz Heritage Angus at Blue Branch Ranch.

The Byars, Oklahoma ranch boasts approximately 5,041 acres of thoughtfully designed lands with the ability to support up to 800 mama cows. The purchase of this legacy property propels the Linz Heritage Angus program into its next phase as it continues to provide the best-in-class genetics.

With the demand for beef consistently growing, the addition will ultimately provide the program’s affiliate company, Meats by Linz, an unparalleled quality of beef for its customers. The program will continue to maintain its Crown Point, Indiana ranch as a genetics facility and waitstaff training center for their restaurant partners.

The Linz Heritage Angus program, established in 2012, was developed to meet the expectations and demand for quality meat. The Linz family ranch raises purebred Black Angus Cattle with hand-selected genetics for high-end quality cuts. The verified genetics found in the lineup consistently produces high-performing cattle with the most sought-after traits, making the program the gold standard in high-end Angus beef. The U.S. Department of Agriculture certified program delivers quality and consistency while bridging the gap between rancher and chef. By Defining Angus Beef, Linz Heritage Angus brings conception to plate alive with their signature flavorful beef and abundant marbling.

“The demand for quality beef is higher than ever before,” said Fred Linz, Linz Heritage Angus and Meats by Linz owner and Chief Executive Officer. “In addition to helping us meet the needs of our partners, Linz Heritage Angus at Blue Branch Ranch will drive the program to the next level. As the gold standard in high-end Angus beef, our goal is to continually advance to unprecedented areas in the industry and provide a herd of Black Angus sires and donors that rank the best in the world.”

The southern Oklahoma grass ranch is one of the finest cattle ranches in the area with miles and miles of impeccable perimeter and cross fencing. Intentionally designed pastures allow easy access for cattle to be moved through the ranch and into the headquarters. The headquarters highlights a fenced equipment yard, covered storage, barns, equipment storage, indoor working facility and a foreman’s home. The property also boasts other amenities, including incredible recreational opportunities with over 95 ponds and lakes, picturesque views, rolling terrain and various wildlife.

