ABCs of spring cleaning prep

Whether the weather feels wintry or otherwise, the time between the holiday season and spring lends itself to preparations for ‘spring cleaning.’

Ardmore Beautification Council director Julie Maher said their organization has many upcoming events in the coming months to help area residents dispose of recyclable and hazardous materials in sustainable, environmentally sound ways – and a few more things to do for fun!

“We have the litter poster contest happening right now with the state’s Keep Our Land Grand initiative,” Maher said. ABC is one of many organizations across the state engaged with school age children in an effort to educate and encourage recycling and creative endeavors.

“We have had several winners from this area in the past,” Maher said. The winning images are compiled on a calendar through the Department of Transportation with a distribution of about 35,000. Poster contest entries are accepted through the end of January. Any Oklahoma school student from Kindergarten through 12th grade can enter this contest. Contest Calendars are then distributed to Oklahoma federal, state, city and county agencies, as well as libraries, municipalities, businesses, organizations, groups, and individuals statewide.

“Several Oklahoma schools have also shown interest in setting up recycling, or have already implemented a program,” Maher said. “We know some area schools have also expressed interest.” Maher said the recycling program through Replynysh, which has been in place at Ardmore’s Thompson Square every other Saturday for most of 2021 with plans to continue into 2022, does not charge sites a fee for the support and transportation of recyclables. “We actually receive a portion of the proceeds,” Maher said.

“We plan to continue with the recycling program every other Saturday,” Maher said. According to Replynysh’s 2021 report, the Ardmore collections alone accounted for 18,849 pounds of recycled materials. Statewide, 5,290 individuals participated in 10 sites that operated throughout the year –201 of those were here in Ardmore. According to their data, the top recyclables for the year (by weight) were cardboard, PET #1, glass, aluminum and HDPE #2.

In addition to the poster contest and efforts to continue the mural and other art projects around the city, ABC is also gearing up for spring clean up events. “Start thinking about the Great American Clean Up project now,” Maher said. “If your civic organization, school or other group wants to host a clean up event, ABC has supplies to help – just contact the office by phone email or on Facebook.”

For more information and reminders about recycling events, go to https://replenysh.com/.