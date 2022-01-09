Beginner beekeeping class offered this month at OSU Extension office in Marshall County

The Texoma Beekeepers Association, TOBA, is set to offer a beginning beekeeping class this month in at the Marshall County OSU Extension office.

Pat Tickel of TOBA said the class will be held January 29 from 9 am to 4 pm. While TOBA membership is open to any experience level, Tickel said the beginners class is truly geared toward those who are interested in or are researching beekeeping or who have very recently started keeping bees.

“We are hosting a six hour class at the OSU Extension Office in Madill for $35,” Tickel said in an email release regarding the class. The fee, payable by cash or check, includes a book and TOBA membership for the 2022 year. Lunch will not be provided.

In addition to being open to the public for the nominal fee, the class is also open to 4H student participants in the Madill and Kingston clubs, Tickel said. There is no cost for the 4H participants to attend the class.

To register, send an email at tobabees@gmail.com. Those attending may do so in person at the OSU Extension Service Building at 11545 HWY 70 in Madill, or via Zoom.

"Please send a phone number with your email to register,” Tickel said. “We will text message any updates.”

TOBA membership is available to those interested at any level of experience for annual dues of $10. Tickel said the group meets monthly on the 2nd Saturday of each month for about 2 hours. Those meetings are also currently offered via Zoom as well as in person.

“For regular meetings, we cover topics that are seasonal and relevant,” Tickel said. “When appropriate, we do have hives at the Extension Center for hands on demonstrations. The club meets to socialize and bounce ideas off each other, as well as educational opportunities like this beginners class.”

Tickel said making connections with a group like TOBA gives beekeepers at various levels of experience support for their efforts.

“And the funds from classes and membership go back into the club to help fund educational classes for the community.”