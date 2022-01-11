Ardmore considers building new road connecting Market Street Shopping Center to Merrick Drive

The City of Ardmore is considering building a new road to connect 12th Avenue NW to the traffic circle at Merrick Drive. The new road would begin at the Market Street Shopping Center.

City Manager Kevin Boatright said the new street would serve the community in two ways.

"One is that we would like to see the area off of Merrick Drive develop, and having a road that connects to the traffic circle and Market Street would help encourage more developments to the north," Boatright said. "The second benefit would come from getting some of the traffic off 12th Avenue because people could come in off of Merrick instead of off 12th which is required at this time."

Boatright said the proposed project would cost $1.5 million, and the funding would come from money already available in the city's TIF (Tax Increment Finance District) number 2 fund.

The TIF fund was originally established in 2003 as a way of spurring economic development and has already been used to finance such projects as Ardmore Commons, the Market Street Center, and The Clubhouse.

Because the money for the project will be coming from the TIF Fund, the city is currently in the process of completing the steps necessary to use those funds. Boatright said the plan was reviewed and approved by the city planning commission last week. The increment review committee also approved the plan after the planning commission voted.

Two public hearings will also be required for the proposal to advance. The first took place on Monday evening, and the second and final hearing will take place next week at the Ardmore City Commission meeting on Tuesday, January 18.

The final approval or rejection of the proposal will take place after the public hearing when city commissioners vote on the ordinance that would make the plan official.