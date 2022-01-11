Become a master gardener: OSU Extension offering master gardener training course

Readers of The Ardmoreite are well-familiar with Pat Neasbitt and her weekly Master Gardener's column. Now everyone in the community has the opportunity to become a master gardener themself courtesy of a three-month training course taking place at the Carter County OSU Extension.

The class will run from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday evenings from January 27 through April 21. Carter County OSU Extension Ag educator Tayler Denman said the training is for anyone interested in gardening and not just people who are already well-versed in the subject.

"You don't have to have a lot of experience in gardening to take the program," Denman said. "It's intended for people who are interested in gardening, growing plants and that sort of thing, but also for those who have an interest in volunteering in the community. The goal is to educate people about gardening so that they can use that knowledge to help volunteer and help others throughout the community."

She said the classes will cover a variety of topics covering information about things like soil fertility, ornaments, and trees. Each class will be taught by specialists through the OSU Extension.

The cost of the class will be $150 per person or $250 per couple if the couple chooses to share a notebook. If the couple chooses to each get individual notebooks, the cost would be $300.

"The notebooks are a complete master gardener manual," Denman said. "Each of the sections that we will go over throughout the training program will will all be in the manual along with supplementary materials and other things like that."

Denman said the training is only offered every other year, so anyone interested in taking the course who does not sign up this year will not have the opportunity to do so again until 2024. Anyone who would like to sign up can do so by contacting her at Tayler.Denman@okstate.edu or by calling the office at 580-223-6570. She asks that those interested in signing up do so by Thursday, Jan. 13.