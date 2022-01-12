Youth involved in alleged theft of state vehicle, high speed chase in Ardmore

Just prior to midnight last Thursday, Ardmore Police were dispatched to the 400 block of Travertine Drive in reference to a runaway juvenile stealing a state vehicle. The vehicle was recovered after a high speed pursuit leading to the subject crashing the vehicle and totaling it.

Police records indicate that charges of Larceny of a Motor Vehicle and Attempting to Elude Officers will be sent over to the Choctaw Nation for consideration of charges. The subject was taken into Lighthorse custody.

In a statement from the Choctaw Nation, their child welfare services department described the relationship with their tribal nation and child welfare. Prior to 1978, U.S. government sanctioned removal of Native Americans from their families, tribe, culture and land had become a national crisis. This practice was devastating to [indigenous] children, families and culture.

Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) was established to “protect the best interests of Indian children and to promote the stability and security of Indian tribes and families,” according to US legal code section 25 § 1902.

Not only is the Act vitally needed, but it was crafted to address some of the most longstanding and egregious removal practices specifically targeting Native children.

Courts across the state and nation continue to affirm the importance of complying with the placement preferences in the ICWA.

The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma is strongly grounded in faith, family and culture. Children and youth are the future of the tribe. As such, the Choctaw Nation is focused on strengthening funding, services and protection for children and youth. The Choctaw Nation and ICWA are fully dedicated to providing the best outcomes for children.