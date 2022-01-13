Free skate: Ardmore Schools students and families treated to free evening of ice skating

The ice rink at The Clubhouse is now officially closed for the season, but a group of Ardmore City Schools students and their families got one last chance to skate on Tuesday night — for free. The Clubhouse provided 400 tickets to the school system for them to distribute to the students to give them and their families the chance to skate.

Ardmore Parks and Recreation Director Teresa Ervin said the tickets were divided up into groups of 50 and were good for half hour periods between the hours of 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. They did it in this way to allow the students to also bring their families along for the fun because the rink capacity is 100.

"It was a private skate just for them," Ervin said. "We really wanted two do this for the kids who maybe couldn't or didn't have the opportunity to come ice skating,"

Ice Rink Events, the company that owns and installed the rink, allowed The Clubhouse to keep the rink for an additional two days at no charge so the event could take place.

"It was a really great partnership between Ice Rink Events, Ardmore City Schools, and the City of Ardmore," Ervin said. "Everybody was on board as soon as I called them with the idea."

While the official numbers for the ice rink are not yet available, Ervin said it was incredibly popular with the public.

"It was very successful," Ervin said. "We had multiple private parties and multiple birthday parties. Our open skate was also extremely popular especially on the weekends and even some of the evenings."

She hopes it will be returning again later this year for the 2022 holiday season.

"Right now we're looking for a large presenting sponsor," Ervin said. "We're going to be talking to some people to see if we can get it back. We'd love to find somebody to partner with us, and we'll hopefully bring it back year after year."