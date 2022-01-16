Chamber column: Maintaining momenttum in 2022

The Daily Ardmoreite

As the new President and CEO of the Ardmore Chamber of Commerce, the Ardmore Development Authority, and the Ardmore Tourism Authority, I am excited to be joining these organizations and the community as we enter 2022 with unprecedented momentum.

Last year, our local businesses began to emerge from an extraordinary shock to the economy from the COVID-19 pandemic. Our hotels and restaurants, which were hardest hit, began to see a recovery as life began to return to normal. By the end of the year, we were seeing new bookings at the Ardmore Convention Center, more travelers at our hotels, and more patrons at local restaurants.

On the economic development front, the news was even better. In July, we announced the transformational investments coming to the Ardmore Airpark with the Global Transportation and Industrial Park (GTIP). The world-class multi-modal facility promises millions of dollars in new investment to southern Oklahoma and resulted from a partnership among the Ardmore Development Authority, WP Global Holdings, Watco Companies, and the Chickasaw Nation. This project is a great example of our approach to economic development as it demonstrates the teamwork required to compete for new jobs and capital investments in the 21st century.

And, just last month, we announced a major project in the energy sector of our economy with the H2OK facility. The project being developed by Australia-based Woodside Energy will result in the first green hydrogen plant in Oklahoma and put Ardmore on the map as an early leader in this technology.

With the help and guidance of our board members, ambassadors, volunteers, and staff, we are going to continue the work of helping Ardmore area business grow and thrive in the new year. As importantly, we continue to work with our federal, tribal, state, and local partners to identify programs and funding to leverage the work and investments our local companies continue to make in creating a vibrant and growing community.

And, while we are seeing a resurgence in COVID cases, we are confident the future remains bright. Thank you for the opportunity to be part of such a great organization and community. Here’s to a happy, healthy, and prosperous 2022!