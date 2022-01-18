It starts with me: Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr through activism and service

The HFV Wilson Community Center set the stage for Monday’s celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Day in the Crisp Luster Gymnasium with distanced seating and masks handed out along with the programs, as befitting the 2022 theme of ‘it starts with me.’

John Credle, pastor and city commissioner for Ardmore, was the guest speaker at Ardmore’s MLK Day celebration at the HFV Wilson Center.

Credle said Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s story is an important part of our nation’s culture. “It’s important that it’s taught in schools,” Credle said. “We don’t want to ever have a generation that doesn’t know who Dr. King was and everything he did not just for Black people but for all of us.”

This year, speakers around the nation talked about starting with yourself, as Credle said, “to be able to come together as best one.”

“It’s definitely more than a day off,” Credle said. “It’s a day that we should do something, even if it’s just watching a 5, 10 minute video about Dr. King to learn something we did not know about him before.” Credle said he thinks it’s important for all of us, regardless of race, ethnicity or gender to do something to remember the one who gave his life trying to unify us all.

Flags were presented by the Jefferson Elementary School drill team, with speakers and hymns led by several, including Annalisa Peevy, JaMia Cody, Eythan Tibbs, Malachai Anderson, Cheron Credle, Donna Blackmon and Harold Brown.

Hymn selection included Lift Ev’ry Voice & Sing and We Shall Overcome. Lines from each proclaim “Out from the gloomy past, till now we stand at last/ Where the white gleam of our bright star is cast” and “We are not afraid,” “We are not alone,” “We shall overcome.”

“We've come a long way,” said Vickie Sanders, of Ardmore, ”and the generations before us paved the way and built a foundation for us to stand up. They taught us character, stability, dignity, having faith and being true to our word. That’s what it’s all about, and that’s what it will continue to be.”

Sanders said progress starts with each of us as an individual. “We must set an example so that future generations will see what was taught to us, and together we can continue the dream.”