Ardmore road improvements planned for 2022. Here's a look at the major projects

The new year is upon us, and the City of Ardmore is making making plans for improvements to streets in 2022.

Perhaps one of the most exciting new projects is the project that would see 12th Avenue NW connected to the traffic circle at Merrick Drive with a new road at the Market Street Shopping Center. The plans have already been approved by the planning commission and now require approval from the city commission.

City Engineer Thomas Mansur said other major projects are also in the works for the coming year. One project that has already been approved by the commission will be the widening of Rockford Road from Broadway to Fourth Avenue. In fact the engineering and surveying work for this project is currently underway.

"The road as it is envisioned now will be a four lane street that looks very much like Rockford does now north of Fourth Avenue," he said. "That job will include the widening of the bridge over Hickory Creek, and we'll make some modifications at the railroad to tie the railroad signals into our street signals so we don't have people stopped at a red light on the train track."

Mansur said the new Rockford Road will also include either two four foot bike lines along with sidewalks on both sides of the road or extra-wide sidewalks that function for pedestrians and bicyclists. The final design will depend on issues dealing with the right of way.

Another project Mansur would like to see underway this year would be the widening of Sunset Drive near the railroad tracks. However he pointed out the city is still working on acquiring all of the easements necessary to undergo any construction, and the city commission would have to vote on the project.

"Right now there are really two problems in that area," he said. "One is the road is very rough and narrow, and the other is the storm sewers there that are not working properly. In the floods of 2015, the entire intersection of Hollingsworth and Sunset had about six inches of water, and while I was out there, there were literally bass swimming across the street."

He said the tentative plans for this project are basically completed, and the city has three of the easements necessary to do utility work such as relocating the gas line. They are still working on getting the final easements, and Mansur said a few changes will likely be made to accommodate the property owners concerns.