'Busier than I ever thought': Ardmore stylist launches makeup line available at Exclusive Salon

The beauty industry is undergoing a major shift toward salon and spa services being about feeling comfortable in one's own skin.

In an effort to bring that feel-good energy home, Plainview graduate Ashley Enyart completed the soft launch of her make up line this winter with Ashley Enyart Designs’ lip gloss and eyelash lines, in addition to many other services available at the salon she manages in Broadlawn Shopping Center.

My family moved to Ardmore when I was 8,” Enyart said. “I graduated from Plainview in 2008, then went to cosmetology school at Southern Tech."

Enyart worked at two different salons for more than a decade before moving to Exclusive Hair Salon & Spa as the manager in 2019.

"I specialize in hair color, hair extensions, eyelash extensions and make up,” Enyart said. “I also custom dye wigs.”

Back in high school, Enyart said she was a big sports fanatic. “I was an athlete all the way around,” Enyart said. “Basketball, track, all that. I injured myself in a cross country race in my junior year. It took about nine months to recover.”

Enyart said by the time she was able to return, she felt like others were faster and stronger—so she looked to another interest.

Enyart said that she got into the beauty industry because she knew college wasn’t for her, and she wanted to be able to work doing something she loves: making people feel good about themselves.

“I remember having a conversation with my mom about it and she said, ‘well, you better find something you’re good at,’” Enyart said. “In school, when we were doing winter formals and prom and stuff like that, I was always the one to get everybody ready. They were always waiting on me because I was the last one because I was busy doing everyone else’s hair and make up.” Enyart said she had always loved expressing herself through hair and make up artistry, so she ran with it.

“More than anything, seeing someone’s reaction to the final result is the best,” Enyart said. “Whenever I do somebody’s hair or make up and turn them around and they’re like ‘Oh my god!’ It’s the best feeling.”

“I’m busier than I ever thought I would be,” Enyart said. “It’s never like a boring job for me. I love learning new things and staying updated in the industry.” Enyart said she can’t choose a favorite part of her job, though she said she does get excited about the chemistry of hair color. “I love doing make up or eyelash extensions,” Enyart said. “Being able to change someone’s whole look and make them feel beautiful is important to me.”

With her following in beauty and hair, Enyart decided to go for the next step, and pursue launching her own line of beauty products. “I always wear eyelashes and lip gloss of some sort,” Enyart said. “So those are the products I started the soft launch with.” Enyart said she expected a slow start, but both items flew off the shelves.

“It has been amazing to see people wearing my products,” Enyart said. “I plan to do an eye shadow palette next. I want to bring together a full line, including skin care.”

Enyart’s products are currently available exclusively at Exclusive Salon in the Broadlawn Shopping Center in Ardmore. More information about the next wave will be coming soon. Enyart can be reached at the salon at 580-319-2811.