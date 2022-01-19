Calling all cattlemen: OSU Extension Centers hosting Early Spring Roundup beginning next week

It's never too early to start planning ahead, and beginning next week the Carter, Love, Johnston and Marshall County OSU Extension Centers will be hosting a series of presentations for local cattle producers. Known as the Early Spring Roundup, the event will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on January 24, January 31 and February 7 at the Red River Livestock Auction in Overbrook.

Carter County OSU Extension Ag Director Tayler Denman explained the event.

"It's intended to educate cattle producers about different areas that they maybe haven't thought about and to give them a different perspective about some things," Denman said. "They'll come away with some key things to be looking out for in the future to make an improvement to their operation."

The presentations will cover a variety of topics such as estate and transition planning, forage quality, reproductive tract scoring, a market outlook, and a calving simulator. All of the instructors will be through the OSU Extension, and the event will also include an NRCS ad Farm Service Agency update as will.

"One of the presentations that's a really big deal is the market outlook presented by Darrell Peel, an agricultural economist from OSU," Denman said. "He'll go over when they should maybe think about buying or selling their cattle and give them an outlook for what they should expect in the future."

The cost of the event is $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Advance payment is due by Friday, Jan. 21 and can be dropped off or mailed to the Marshall County Extension Center at 11545 Highway 70, Madill, OK 73446. They can also be dropped off at the Carter County Extension Center at 25 A St. NW in Ardmore.

Each event will include dinner and a door prize drawing for items such as a chainsaw and a feed trough. The grand prize drawing for a welder generator will take place on Monday, Feb. 7. For more information about the event contact Tayler Denman at 580-223-6570.