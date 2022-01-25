Animal Shelter named Oklahoma Nonprofit Excellence Awards Finalist

Several local nonprofit agencies have recently been named finalists for the 2022 Oklahoma Nonprofit Excellence (ONE) Awards set to take place in April. Among the local nominees are the Texoma Autism and Behavior Intervention School in the education category, Community Youth Services of Southern Oklahoma in the youth category and Ardmore Animal Care in the general impact category.

The ONE Awards were established in 2008 by thee Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits to draw attention to nonprofit organizations that employ the tenants of excellence in their operations. Ardmore Animal Care Executive Director Kasey Renteria said she is thrilled to be a finalist. While the shelter received a nomination last year, this is the first time to be a finalist.

''Being aa finalist for the prestigious One Awards is an honor," Renteria said. "We have made many positive changes over the last two years whit plans to archive even greater goals for the year 2022. To say I'm proud of our staff is an understatement."

One of those changes set to begin in the near future is the expansion of the foster care program in the coming weeks to include animals. These animals will stay with their foster families for about two weeks before being transported to other shelters in need of pets in other areas.

The shelter is currently working on updating their website to allow potential fosters to volunteer, but in the mean time, Renteria said the best way to reach out to express interest in the program is to email ardmoreshelterfoster@gmail.com. The email should include your name, location and phone number to receive an application and additional questions about what kinds of fosters would be the best fit for your household.

"We're hoping to start doing more transports by no later than the middle of March, so that's why we would like to get the foster homes going in February.

Foster homes will receive all the supplies needed to care for the animal while it is in their care. Renteria said those who are unable to foster themselves, but would like to help with the effort can donate supplies.

"We want to be able to offer everything, from a crate to a brush to a bowl to Dawn soap in case they need a bath," Renteriaa said. "We're going to need maybe as many as 50 to 100 fosters at a time, so that's a lot of equipment for us to go through. Especially if we have a full house here as well."