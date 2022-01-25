Carter County's COVID cases up 50.4%; Oklahoma cases surge 11.8%

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases leaped in Oklahoma in the week ending Sunday, rising 11.8% as 82,524 cases were reported. The previous week had 73,796 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Oklahoma ranked ninth among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 14.9% from the week before, with 4,770,122 cases reported. With 1.19% of the country's population, Oklahoma had 1.73% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 27 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Many counties did not report during data during the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, disrupting the current and previous weeks' statistics. Week-to-week comparisons are skewed and these numbers will be unreliable even as they're accurate to what states reported.

Carter County reported 812 cases in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 540 cases. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 11,162 cases.

Oklahoma does not directly publish county-level death data.

Within Oklahoma, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Adair County with 3,001 cases per 100,000 per week; Caddo County with 2,771; and Major County with 2,700. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Oklahoma County, with 15,855 cases; Tulsa County, with 11,164 cases; and Cleveland County, with 7,005. Weekly case counts rose in 76 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Canadian counties.

Oklahoma ranked 30th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 68.8% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 75.5%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Oklahoma reported administering another 69,297 vaccine doses, including 46,374 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 65,280 vaccine doses, including 24,369 first doses. In all, Oklahoma reported it has administered 5,552,073 total doses.

In Oklahoma, 193 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 183 people were reported dead.

A total of 893,913 people in Oklahoma have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 12,968 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 70,700,678 people have tested positive and 866,540 people have died.

Oklahoma's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Jan. 23.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 3,811

The week before that: 3,312

Four weeks ago: 1,550

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 188,864

The week before that: 197,883

Four weeks ago: 99,261

Hospitals in 25 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 22 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 30 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control.