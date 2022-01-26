Filing period for Ardmore City Commission coming next month

The filing period for Ardmore City Commissioner is set to begin next, and the seats for the city’s Northwest and Southeast Wards will be up for reelection. The City's Northwest Ward is currently filled by Commissioner Nancy Sjulin, and the Southeast Award iss filled by Mayor Sheryl Ellis. Both plan to run for reelection.

Ardmore City Clerk Lori Linney said the filing period will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 7 through Wednesday, Feb. 9 and perspective candidates can pick up the application pack from her office at Ardmore City Hall.

Perspective candidates must be at least 25 years old and be “freeholders” or land/property owners within the city limits. and they must reside within the boundaries of their perspective wards. They must also pay a $200 filing fee which is refundable if the candidate wins or receives at least 30% of the vote.

Though multiple candidates ran for the Northeast and Southwest Wards in last year's election, candidates for city commission have often run unopposed. In fact, prior to last year there had not been any elections for the Ardmore City Commission since Vice Mayor Doug Pfau won his seat for commissioner at large in 2014.

The election will take place on Tuesday, April 5 and any registered voter within the City of Ardmore will be able to vote regardless of the ward in which they reside. Commissioners will be sworn in on May 2, the first regular meeting in the month of May, and they will serve a three year term.