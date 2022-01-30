Honoring an Ardmore legend: Section of U.S. Highway 77 named for longtime leader Martin Dyer

On Friday morning local and state officials joined many citizens to dedicate a section of U.S. Highway 77 as the Mayor Martin Dyer Memorial Highway. Dyer served on the Ardmore City Commission for over 39 years until his death last year. During that time, he served as mayor eight times and was named Oklahoma's Mayor of the Year for cities with a population of over 5,000 in 2017.

Rep. Tammy Townley (R-Ardmore) advocated for the highway dedication and got it approved by the state legislature last year.

"Martin Dyer's years of dedicated service to Ardmore helped the city and its people prosper," Townley said. "Perhaps no other person has had such a significant impact on the growth of Ardmore in our city's history. I'm glad to see his impact on our city recognized this way."

Former city manager JD Spohn spoke about some of the major projects done during Dyer's tenure during the dedication.

"I can't think of an area of town that Martin hasn't impacted," Spohn said. "If you'll remember Rockford road never went through all the way to 12th Street, and I remember that when Martin Cut the ribbon down there he said he thought he'd never live long enough to see this. He also spearheaded the Streetscape Project on Main Street that we all enjoy so much today."

City Manager Kevin Boatright said Dyer influenced him to be not only the best city official, but also the best person that he can be.

"I wouldn't be half the person that I am today if it wasn't for Martin Dyer," Boatright said. "He was a great guy and great leader in this community. Any time that I have a question about something that needs to be done or a situation that needs to be handled, I think about how Martin would do it, and I know I'll be doing it right."

Dyer's son, Stephen, spoke on behalf of the family during the dedication. He thanked Townley for her work in getting the highway named and shared some of the life lessons he received from his father.

"I look back and I think about all the things he taught (my brother) Bob and me growing up," Dyer saiid. "There are two things that I can take away from all his personality traits. The first is he was a good listener. No matter what the problem or situation or who called him, he would take the time to listen. The second is that he remained calm in every situation. He would always remain calm and talk through a situation and get a result."

The Mayor Martin Dyer Memorial Highway runs on U.S. Highway 77, known in Ardmore as Commerce Street, from Broadway to Veterans Boulevard.