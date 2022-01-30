Taking to the skies: Skydweller Aero Inc. signs lease at Ardmore Industrial Airpark

Skydweller Aero Inc., a U.S.-Spanish aerospace company developing autonomous solar powered aircraft that can stay aloft for weeks to months at a time, has signed a lease at Ardmore Industrial Airpark and will be creating a manufacturing facility. Skydweller CEO Dr. Robert Miller said the primary market for these satellites will be for government defense and non terrestrial communication.

Non terrestrial communications refers to telephone services in areas that have population densities too low for cellular towers but too high for satellites. Miller said this type of technology is not in high demand in the United States, however there is a market in areas such as South America with latitudes of 20 to 25 degrees north or south of the equator. Skydweller currently has a Memorandum of Understanding with Telefoinica, a large telecommunications company in Brazil, and is looking into locations of similar latitudes in Africa.

The facility in Ardmore, however, will be used to service U.S. government contracts.

"We've got some U.S. government contracts right now, and we're very hopeful that in fiscal year 2023 we're going to see a purchase," Miller said. "Right now we've got the lease and we've got to do a lot of planning while we're waiting on some demand signals from the U.S. government.

Wile the aircraft itself has the wingspan Boeing 747, Miller said it weighs about as much as a Ford F-150. So while the facility will need to be large, it will not have to have the reinforced concrete as facilities working on airplanes.

"What I need is space, and I need skilled workers which you have in Ardmore, and I need a friendly place to do business," Miller said. "Oklahoma is about as good as it gets, especially when you think about the political support and leadership in Oklahoma."

Skydweller currently employs roughly 30 engineers at its global headquarters in Oklahoma City, and Miller said the Ardmore manufacturing facility will have between 30 to 50 employees depending on the demand from the U.S government. These jobs will include composite technicians, aircraft avionics technicians, manufacturing engineers, pilots, executive management and accounting/purchasing.