Carter County's COVID cases up 45.3%; Oklahoma cases plummet 15.5%

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

Oklahoma reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 69,742 new cases. That's down 15.5% from the previous week's tally of 82,524 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Oklahoma ranked fourth among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 30.3% from the week before, with 3,451,287 cases reported. With 1.19% of the country's population, Oklahoma had 2.02% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 10 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Carter County reported 1,180 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 812 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 12,342 cases and 204 deaths.

Across Oklahoma, cases fell in 13 counties, with the best declines in Oklahoma County, with 13,773 cases from 15,855 a week earlier; in Canadian County, with 2,871 cases from 3,901; and in Caddo County, with 617 cases from 797.

>> See how your community has fared with recent coronavirus cases

Oklahoma ranked 30th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 69.2% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 75.3%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Oklahoma reported administering another 50,017 vaccine doses, including 16,180 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 69,297 vaccine doses, including 46,374 first doses. In all, Oklahoma reported it has administered 5,602,090 total doses.

Within Oklahoma, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Pontotoc County with 3,686 cases per 100,000 per week; Major County with 3,460; and Murray County with 3,375. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Oklahoma County, with 13,773 cases; Tulsa County, with 12,617 cases; and Cleveland County, with 6,834. Weekly case counts rose in 64 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Tulsa, Comanche and Pontotoc counties.

In Oklahoma, 242 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 193 people were reported dead.

A total of 963,655 people in Oklahoma have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 13,210 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 74,333,001 people have tested positive and 884,260 people have died.

>> Track coronavirus cases across the United States

Oklahoma's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Jan. 30.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 4,275

The week before that: 3,831

Four weeks ago: 1,918

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 170,411

The week before that: 183,931

Four weeks ago: 147,900

Hospitals in 13 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 15 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 18 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.