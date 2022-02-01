Children of wounded, ill and fallen soldiers find joy, connect to peers at Camp Corral

For one week in July, Camp Classen in Davis will be hosting a special group of campers. From July 24 through 29 the camp will be known as Camp Corral, and all of the children present will be the sons and daughters of wounded, ill and fallen soldiers. In addition to all of usual camp activities such as bonfires, canoeing, horseback riding and talent shows, Camp Corral will offer the children the opportunity to be with other kids in similar situations.

Camp Corral Chief Operations Officer Lori Noonan said the camp in Davis will be one of 17 similar camps taking place across the nation.

"These are kids whose parents left for deployment and came back different," Noonan said. "They came back with wounds that are visible, and they came back with wounds that are invisible and have changed how they interact with others. Or maybe they came back sick for one reason or another, or maybe they didn't come back home at all.

"These are the kids we're working with, and we're trying to build their resilience and give them the opportunity for a respite from the responsibilities that come along with having a wounded parent. Many times they end up as care givers in their own homes. We know that camp is great for children, and this camp is great because it gives the kids the chance to connect with others who are going through the same things."

Honoring an Ardmore legend:Section of U.S. Highway 77 named for longtime leader Martin Dyer

This year Camp Corral at Camp Classen will be serving 120 children, and registration for camp begins today, February 1. The camp is entirely free, and Noonan said it often fills up quickly. She urged anyone with children who would benefit from attending the camp to register as soon as possible.

In order to attend Camp Corral, children must be between the ages of eight and 15 on the first day of camp, and they can sign up to attend any camp across the country that best fits their needs. Because several states do not have a Camp Corral, the camp in Davis will likely have several children from surrounding states as well as those from Oklahoma.

"We serve on a first come first serve basis, however we allow the families they would like their child to go to," Noonan said. "That information is automatically transferred to that particular camp. We also have a transportation scholarship in case it is burdensome for them to have to drive in a long distance."

Taking to the skies:Skydweller Aero Inc. signs lease at Ardmore Industrial Airpark

While the camp is free for the children, Noonan said it costs about $1,000 per child for a week at camp. Camp Corral is ablate pay for this with the help of corporate sponsors, such as founding sponsor Golden Corral. They also have the support of foundations and individual sponsors.

To sign children up for Camp Corral visit www.campcorral.org. The website also contains more information about the camp as well as other services they offer to the children and families of wounded, sick or fallen veterans.