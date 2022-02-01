Plainview Middle School student crowned Worlds Pre-Teen Miss Oklahoma Tourism 2022

You might say that pageants run in in Elizabeth Douglas' blood. Late last year she was crowned Worlds Pre-Teen Miss Oklahoma Tourism 2022, and her mother, Michelle, is the reining International Ms. Tourism 2022.

A sixth grader at Plainview Middle School, Douglas has been participating in pageants since she was four. She said her favorite part of the pageants are the outfits, the makeup and the new friends she makes.

But pageants are also about much more than fancy dresses, and Douglas uses her title to spread the message of her platform, "let no heart go untouched." Having been raised around her family's funeral home, she understands what it is like to lose someone important, and she focuses on outreach to children.

"I want to help give them a way to handle loss and death, let them know they are not alone, and help them understand how they are feeling," she said.

When not participating in pageants, Douglas enjoys playing basketball with the Plainview Indians Middle School Basketball team. She also enjoys singing and was chosen to participate in the "Circle the State with Song Choir" after her audition.

Later this summer Douglas will travel to Tennessee to compete for the title of Worlds Miss Preteen Tourism crown. The event will feature multiple pageants in a variety of different categories, and her mother will also be competing for a title.

"I'm exited to get to compete for my division's World title and watch my mom as she competes for the World title in her division," she said."