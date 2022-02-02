Community Youth Services name finalist for Oklahoma Nonprofit Excellence Awards

Community Youth Services of Southern Oklahoma has been named a finalist for the 2022 Oklahoma Nonprofit Excellence (ONE) Awards set to take place in April. Formerly known as the Children's Shelter and Family Service Center, Community Youth Services will be competing in the youth category with Ballet Folklorico Xochipilli out of Moore and Lions Meadow of Hope out of Stillwater.

The ONE Awards were established in 2008 by the Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits to draw attention to nonprofit organizations that employ the tenants of excellence in their operations. Each nominee will receive a $5,000 grant with the winners in each category set to receive $7,500. On the night of the event an overall winner will be selected to receive $10,000 and the title of Oklahoma's Nonprofit of Excellence.

Executive Director Kaylyn Weldon Gary said that as far as she is aware, this is the first time Community Youth Services has been named a finalist. She said she is honored to receive the nomination and that it shows the organization is moving in the right direction.

"We really wanted to nail down our mission and vision to become a premier resource for youth and families in Southern Oklahoma," she said. "This really is an acknowledgement that we are on the right track and making strides towards our goal."

While the two primary functions of the organization are counseling services and emergency residential services, they also offer services such as parenting classes for both adults and teens as well as their emergency stabilization services which are food, clothing and school supplies. Weldon-Gary pointed out the emergency stabilization services are available to everyone and not youth exclusively.

In addition to their work, Community Youth Services is also currently working to raise funds to build a new campus where they will be able to expand their mission. They have already received multiple grants towards this goal and are currently working to raise $300,000.

"The last major development was that we received the Mabee Challenge Grant from the Mabee Foundation in Tulsa," she said. "We are working really hard to meet their fundraising goals, and we have to raise 1.6 million by October to receive the final 1 million contribution from the Mabee Foundation. We've made some great progress on that and we have aa couple local foundations who are committed to reaching that goal, and that leaves us with roughly $300,000 to meet our goal."

Weldon-Gary also expressed her congratulations to the other two finalists coming from Ardmore, Ardmore Animal Care in the general impact category and Texoma Autism and Behavior Intervention School in the education category.

"I've never seen three (finalists) from Ardmore, and I was very happy to see that," She said. "It's really exciting that we're seeing noticed on the state level for all the great organizations that we have here in Ardmore."