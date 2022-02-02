Winter is coming: Freezing rain, sleet and snow coming today, tomorrow

After getting off relatively easy all season, winter is coming to Southern Oklahoma today. Freezing rain and sleet will begin coming down this morning and continue until the early hours of Thursday when it turns over to snow. Temperatures are forecast to remain below freezing until Saturday.

John Pike, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norman, said the change in the weather will be the result of a cold front moving through the area.

"The precipitation will start out as rain, and eventually the rain will turn into a cold rain," Pike said. "That will change over into a wintery mix of either sleet or freezing rain sometime Wednesday morning after around 8 (a.m.). All the precipitation will stay a wintery mix until the early hours of Thursday morning"

Pike said the snow will continue into Thursday evening when the precipitation will move out of the area. Though the snowfall totals are only forecast to reach 1 to 2 inches, this will be on top of the accumulation of sleet and freezing rain that has come before, so roads will likely be treacherous.

On top of the winter precipitation temperatures will be dangerously cold in the coming days. They will continue to drop all day on Wednesday with a low temperature in the low teens. Thursday things will warm up into the low 20s before again dropping down into the low teens or upper single digits overnight into Friday.

Pike said it daytime temperatures Friday may get slightly above freezing, but that possibility is somewhat unlikely until Saturday which will warm into the low 40s.

Wind chill factors will also be dangerously low in the coming days.

"The overnight windchills will be dangerous," Pike said. "It will probably get down to a 0 degree windchill Wednesday into Thursday and Thursday into Friday."

Temperatures will continue warming through the weekend and once again reach into the low 50s by Monday.