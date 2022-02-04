Helping Hands; Ardmore entrepreneur offers aromatherapy, holistic healing

Inspired by a love of helping others, Ardmore native Jazman Fagan embarked on her journey as a business owner last year. Since then, steady business has brought security for her family—and dreams of an even jazzier spa experience one day in the future.

Before starting her own business, Fagan worked for Mercy health systems. “I was a nurse, I did surgery, phlebotomy, anything I could get trained to do,” Fagan said. She had begun working on a massage therapy certification through the Body Business School in Ardmore when she was let go from her position with the hospital system last January.

“I was just almost finished with school,” Fagan said. “I was like, oh my gosh, what am I going to do?” Having just finished the certification, Fagan was concerned about how she would make bills and take care of her young children with no clientele built up. “God told me to stop and listen,” Fagan said. She said prayed for guidance and that following month, in February 2021, her first month in business on her own, she was fully booked. “I was very thankful,” Fagan said.

Aromatherapy and other holistic techniques, including praying over clients and tapping into her personal faith, have always been part of Fagan’s method to relax and soothe clients who come to her in need of relief from a number of pain and stress conditions.

“I started out using scented oils just from the store,” Fagan said. A while later, she was introduced to a better quality of oils for the aromatherapy treatments she offers. Forever seeking more knowledge to allow her to better serve her clients, Fagan travelled to Tulsa to receive training in vibrational raindrop therapy. “This method uses tuning forks and vibrations to help balance the body,” Fagan said. “I had my first raindrop therapy session that day. I was crying and just in awe. I have never, ever felt that way before.”

The effects of vibrational and sound therapies alongside aromatherapy can be calming and even cathartic for clients. “I try to create an environment that allows that for my clients,” Fagan said. Even family members and friends have remarked that the aromatherapy studio feels light in comparison to other spaces, Fagan said.

Connecting with clients to provide services to promote healing and relaxation is the cornerstone of Fagan’s business. “This service is a touch of love from me to you,” Fagan said. “You need to check in with yourself and take care of you.” Fagan can be reached via phone at 580-465-1315 or on Facebook at Jazzy Spa Lounge.