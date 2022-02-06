Musically Inclined: Ardmore City Schools students perform well in band, choir competitions

Ardmore students brought home numerous accolades in band and choir at competitions through out the state last week.

According to a statement released by Ardmore City Schools Associate Director of Fine Arts, Chauvin Aaron, 28 Ardmore band students deserve congratulations for their performances in Durant at the Southeastern Oklahoma Band Directors Association Clinic and Concert.

One of those students, Jessica Johnson, drum major for the Pride of Ardmore, took First chair for alto saxophone. Johnson also received her 6 Year Medal for being a member of SEOBDA from 7th-12th grade.

“Every year that I've tried out the process has basically been the same,” Johnson said. “They give you a piece to play and you have to really it know it backwards and forwards. Then, when you show up in Durant, they give you a cut of the music and you have to play that off for some judges behind a curtain.”

This year, Johnson said she played well. In previous years, she said she was anxious to try out, but since this year is her last in high school band, she felt more at ease. “I was very lucky to get first chair,” Johnson said. “Because I was first chair, I had a solo as well.”

OU’s band director, Dr. Sinte Simon, was the director for the performance at Durant this year. Johnson said working with Simon was so inspirational for her that she has decided to join the band at OU. “I was already going to go to OU,” Johnson said. “I wasn’t sure if I was going to do band. Having Dr. Simon direct us at SEOBDA and her showing us her motivation and pride for music inspired me to continue with that.”

Ardmore High School graduate Alex Claussen, Class of 1991, was clinician for the 8th and 9th grade band. He is currently the Director of Bands at Bartlesville High School and has been named the Performing and Fine Arts Administrator at OSSAA (Oklahoma Secondary Activities Association).

In addition to the accomplishments of Ardmore students, Mr. Chauvin Aaron received the 2021-2022 SEOBDA Band Director of Year Award before the SEOBDA Concerts.

The Ardmore High School Music Department was well-represented in Tulsa at another event, the Oklahoma Music Educators Association Conference. Ardmore’s band, choir, elementary music, and orchestra directors attended music education professional development and concerts throughout the weekend. Students Matilyn Dennis and Carson Dill made one of the all-state ensembles and gave excellent performances.

7th grade band:

1st alternate flute-Sidnie Davis

12th chair trumpet-Evan Hamilton

13th chair trumpet-Talin Harger

3rd chair horn-Jakobe Hampton

5th chair trombone-Gabriel Mergerson

1st alternate trombone-Iyun Mosely

6th chair euphonium-Cullen Clark

7th chair tuba-Rylan Burton

5th chair percussion-Fabian Calva

2nd alternate percussion-Tobey Stringer

8th/9th grade band:

3rd chair flute-Audrianna White

1st alternate flute-Hailey Graham

4th alternate clarinet-Noa Seals

3rd chair trumpet-Jocelyn Dennis

6th chair horn-Tripp Harvey

High school band:

3rd chair flute-Italey Brantley

12th chair clarinet-Damion Libby

15th chair clarinet-Tyicee Nguyen

2nd alternate clarinet-Angelina Dominguez

1st chair alto saxophone-Jessica Johnson

2nd alternate alto saxophone-Charles Brady

4th chair trumpet-Carson Dill

11th chair trumpet-Nathan Tolbert

1st alternate horn-Kamryn Coon

3rd alternate horn-Aryanna Figueroa

2nd alternate trombone-Kyros Tuazon

1st alternate tuba-Manny Taylor

4th alternate percussion-Cory Wallace