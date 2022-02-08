Good Odds; Family Shelter of Southern Oklahoma to host Casino Night fundraiser after two year hiatus

Many things were postponed due to COVID-19 in 2020, including fundraisers many local nonprofits depend on to continue providing much needed services to area residents.

One of those was the Family Shelter of Southern Oklahoma’s annual Casino Night event. March 2020 would have marked the 7th iteration of the highly successful fundraiser, which FSSO has historically depended on for a large portion of its funding. Instead, the shelter, like many other agencies, pushed through with alternate ways of raising funds in order to protect the community and their staff and clients during the global health crisis.

“With this event having been closed for two years now, it’s really important for us to get the word out,” said FSSO Executive Director Kathy Manning. “This is our biggest annual fundraiser. It generally nets about $55,000 to $65,000.”

This year, the event will be held on March 25 starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Ardmore Convention Center. Tickets are $75 and can be purchased in advance. The fun includes start up money for Texas Hold’em, Blackjack, Roulette and craps. Table sponsorships are still available as well.

More:Animal Shelter named Oklahoma Nonprofit Excellence Awards Finalist

Community partners donate prizes—including New Kids on the Block tickets and a luxury stay at the Cabins at Lake Murray--that will be up for grabs for those who are in it to win it. For those who aren’t into gambling, local DJ Marchello Anderson will be bringing the tunes. There will also be an assortment of refreshments available throughout the night.

“Those who wish to wear a mask certainly can,” Manning said. “We have two large salons reserved so there will be plenty of room for social distancing.”

Two years without fundraising has definitely made an impact on the organization, Manning said. “We more than doubled our capacity,” Manning said. “We went from 12 beds to 28 beds, with the space to serve up to 39 including children.”

The increase in space has also increased the need for supplies as well as staff. Manning said the Ardmore-based shelter saw an uptick in the overall number of clients served, up more than 250 from the previous year’s total across all services. According to the American Journal of Emergency Medicine, the increase in domestic and intimate partner violence is among the hidden effects of the pandemic across the nation. Their data shows an increase as well, with numbers showing a 25-33 percent rise in incidents globally in 2020 alone.

More:Helping Hands; Ardmore entrepreneur offers aromatherapy, holistic healing

Locally, the need is undoubtedly great, however the generosity of the community has always surpassed expectations, Manning said. “Domestic violence affects everyone of us,” Manning said. “Our goal is to make sure that as many people as possible know about our services, and know that they are offered free of charge for everyone.”

For more information on Casino Night, including prize donations and table sponsorship, contact the administration office at 580-226-3750. If you or someone you know is in crisis, FSSO operates a 24 hour, 7 days a week crisis line which can be reached at 580-226-6424.