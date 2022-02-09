Formal dress ministry brings message of acceptance, beauty to youth from across the region

When you think of a library, the things that come to mind are books, periodicals, and the like. In Ringling, Oklahoma, a different kind of lending ‘library’ exists inside the Methodist Church building.

With more than 900 formal dresses ranging from sizes 0 to 30 to wedding dresses, shoes, and jewelry, the Ringling Prom Dress Ministry has a little something for pretty much everyone.

“It’s overwhelming how much it’s grown,” said co-founder Kelli Smith. “It’s a good thing. We have people come from hours away to borrow dresses.” Smith said it is defienitly a needed ministry in the community.

“We do struggle with getting dresses in that are size 16 and up,” Smith said. “We really have a lot going all the way up to size 10, then they kind of dwindle.”

The program started a little more than 7 years ago when Smith volunteered to take an employee’s daughter prom dress shopping. “I had no idea how expensive it had gotten,” Smith said. “We ended up getting one from a friend.” Then someone told her about prom dress ministries in other areas. At first Smith was reluctant, but the idea had been planted – and it was keeping her up at night. Smith and another youth leader at the Methodist Church, Stephanie King, decided to do something ‘small.’

“We went on a shopping trip down in Dallas and picked up about 100 dresses to get started,” Smith said. “From there it just blew up.” Smith said people wanted to help with everything from donating more dresses to helping with drop off locations in nearby towns, mending dresses and helping out with appointments for girls to come in and find the dress for their events. Everyone from the local home ec teacher to a local seamstress pitched in, along with folks from the church—and then, the Tim Tebow Foundation.

“An anonymous donor wanted to donate dresses for the Night to Shine event,” Smith said. “They contacted us to figure out how to handle it, and we ended up agreeing to house them here and make dresses available for the Night to Shine event.” That donation brought another 600 dresses in. The project now takes up two rooms in the church to house all the dresses, shoes and costume jewelry.

“Our mission is to teach girls that they’re beautiful because they are fearfully and wonderfully made,” Smith said. “God made you perfectly and wonderfully just the way you are. I always tell them that dresses are weird. One dress may fit you in a 2 and another in a 20, but nothing changed about your body between those two dresses. If they want to make alterations to the dress, that’s fine! The designer made these dresses for someone who is not real, and they are real.”

Smith said there have been so many amazing moments as girls come in to try on dresses. “One girl came in to look for a dress, but she was unsure,” Smith said. “She told me she had never worn a dress before. She came out of the bathroom after trying on a whole stack of dresses and said she thought she found her inner sparkle.” Sharing that is what the prom dress ministry is all about.

For more information or to donate funds, dresses or time, contact the Ringling Prom Dress Ministry on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/groups/219139174961760/. For appoinments, Kelli Smith can be reached at 580-465-7558 and Stephanie King at 580-465-8750.