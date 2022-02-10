Interest meeting for PFLAG, 2SLGBTQIA+ allyship group scheduled

On the heels of the areas second annual Pride last October, additional support and resources for the queer community in the region continues to pour in.

Several individuals in the area recently joined an Oklahoma City virtual meeting regarding PFLAG and its activities there. Afterwards, some expressed interest in developing a local group to help support the 2SLGBTQIA+ community and its allies here in the Ardmore area.

Those interested individuals turned to the leadership of Southern Oklahoma Pride, the nonprofit organization that began as a social support group nearly a decade ago. Board member Kemily Norman said she felt it was important for these individuals to network with each other and anyone else in the area who is interested in joining something like PFLAG.

“To make sure these individuals meet each other and begin their process for organizing,” Norman said. “I thought it would be a good idea to host a meet up.” That event has been slated for 2 p.m. on February 19th at the Ardmore Starbucks.

“Our organizations can be aligned side by side to provide resources and support,” Norman said. “It’s a good time for that conversation to happen.”

PFLAG’s vision is a world where diversity is celebrated and all people are respected, valued, and affirmed inclusive of their sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression, and their organizational mission is to build on a foundation of loving families united with LGBTQ+ people and allies who support one another, and to educate ourselves and our communities to speak up as advocates until all hearts and minds respect, value and affirm LGBTQ people.

While this initial meeting is an informal meeting to gauge interest, those currently involved have been highly interested in the support and resources of a national organization like PFLAG.

For more information, contact Southern Oklahoma Pride at sookpride@gmail.com or find them on Facebook.