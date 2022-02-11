Volunteers sought to help the Food and Resource Center help the hungry

Oklahomans are hungry. According to Hunger Free Oklahoma, more than 1 in 5 school age children in the state don't have access to the food they need. For adults, hunger means a weaker labor force, decreased educational attainment and increased healthcare costs.

James Rosson, executive director of the Food and Resource Center of Southern Oklahoma said, "Many of our clients are retirees on fixed income, and some are raising grandchildren. Many are working but having trouble making ends meet. The food we provide lasts each family one to one-and-one-half weeks, according to surveys we have conducted."

Rosson said many new applicants for assistance come from those who have fallen on hard times or may be new to the area and struggling for various reasons. The center has helped hundreds of families in southern Oklahoma since they opened here in 2016.

“We want to give away all the resources we receive,” Rosson said. “From the beginning, I have said we are not a store house, but a give house.” Rosson said the organization averages about eight semi-truck loads of food per month. “I've had people say they were worried they would be taking away from someone else by asking for assistance. That is never the case. We have plenty of food, and we can get more,” Rosson said.

While the Food and Resource Center isn’t worried about calling for an extra truckload of food if needed, one thing they do need is new groups of volunteers. Community organizations and groups are needed to work together to organize incoming donations, sort groceries into orders for clients, and keep the stock rotated and organized. “We have two shifts,” Rosson said. “Volunteers are welcome to stay for any or all of that. Every bit helps.”

“We have tasks for all ability levels, and plenty of room for social distancing,” Rosson said. “We also have gloves and masks available.” Rosson said there are tasks that involve no lifting or standing or more physical tasks that do require lifting and walking. “We don't expect people to come but we’re thankful when they do,” Rosson said.

The Center is open late on Mondays, closed Tuesdays and open daytime hours Wednesday through Friday. “We are not closed for ‘bank holidays,’” Rosson said. “Sometimes those days are the only days some people can come shop. We have as many as 50-80 people on those days.”

For more information, contact the Food and Resource Center at 580-798-2293. Groceries can be picked up at the Center at 801 Hailey SW, Ardmore, OK 73401 with a photo ID.