Countdown to takeoff: SouthernTech holds groundbreaking ceremony for new aviation technology building

The companies and businesses located at the Ardmore Industrial Airpark are an integral part to the city's current and continued success, and the aviation industry is a crucial component of many of these businesses — businesses already in place and businesses coming in the future.

On Thursday morning the community gathered at SouthernTech for a groundbreaking ceremony of the new aviation technology building to take a step forward in building that future. Once complete, students who will be educated in the facility will learn how to build and repair aircraft.

Dr. Eric Ward, Superintendent of SouthernTech, welcomed everyone to the ceremony and described the mission of the school and the future aviation technology building.

"Our mission at SouthernTech is to provide high quality skills-based technical education opportunities that drive economic success," Ward said. "Economic success impacts all of us today as well as the generations of citizens that are yet to come. I think that's something that we have to remember we're not just doing this for today but for those students who haven't even been born yet."

"The aviation building will provide yet another opportunity to prepare students in southern Oklahoma for successful careers that are currently in aviation and preparing students for aviation careers that don't yet exist," he said "It's exciting to see all the growth that is happening in our area and we're anxious to continue developing the workforce for the quality jobs that everyone is bringing to our region."

More:SouthernTech Announces New Leadership

Bill Murphy, President and CEO of the Ardmore Chamber of Commerce and the Ardmore Development Authority, discussed how the new aviation program will help Ardmore and the entire state be more competitive when attracting new business.

"We value the partnership that we have with SouthernTech,and I've see firsthand throughout Oklahoma how the technical school system has made a huge difference in our ability to be competitive in the economic development projects," Murphy said. "That is no more true than with our aerospace and aviation industries. The Ardmore Industrial Airpark is a jewel in the state of Oklahoma. We've got some great partners in King Aerospace and others. Just as importantly, we have a host of prospective companies that are looking at our airpark, and this program will help us to have a leg up on our competition."

Eddie Compton, Aerospace and Defense Industry Liaison with the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education, spoke about how the graduates of the aviation program will be in high demand.

More:Minority Chamber of Commerce brings networking, advocacy to area small business and nonprofit organizations

'You're investing in A&P technicians that are so short in the nation today," Compton said. "Between now and 2041, we need to make another 13,000 A&P technicians, and that's not counting those who are retiring. The average age of an A&P technician in Oklahoma today is 55, and we graduate anywhere between 200 to 300 per year in the state."

He said these graduates are not only in demand in the aviation industry, but also in the engineering and leisure industries such as amusement parks because of their ability to do highly reliable maintenance work. He noted the average starting salary for an A&P technician is between $50,000 and $55,000 per year, and salaries "skyrocket" after a few years of experience.