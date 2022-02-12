Valentine's greetings: Dickson vocal music department offering singing telegrams

Even though Valentine's Day is Monday, there is still time to reserve a unique Valentine greeting for your loved one. Dickson High School's mixed show choir Showcase and the all-girl group the Comettes will be spending the day traveling the Ardmore area performing singing telegrams.

Dickson Vocal Music Director Andrea Shahan said the groups have been performing singing telegrams for many years. In fact, Shahan is a former Showcase member herself and when she first performed in 2009, the fundraiser had been taking place for several years.

"The kids all love it," Shahan said. "Even last year when we were running around in the snow, they were excited and committed. Bless their hearts it actually started snowing on them while they were performing in the front yard of one of their parents' houses, and they just kept going and had a great time."

While the performances will be limited to locations within the Ardmore area, they can be very flexible about the specific location. So they are happy to sing at grandma's house or at your spouse's office. They only ask that the sender make sure of the COVID-19 policy of any business they are asked to go to.

"Of course we'll be starting out in Dickson, but we'll go all over Ardmore, Lone Grove, Springer and Marietta," Shahan said. "We can't go out much farther than that, but we're very flexible within that region.

Showcase and the Comettes each have a list of songs the sender can choose. For Showcase the songs are: "Your Man," "Feel it Still," "Holding Out for a Hero," "Love Potion #9," "It Only Takes a Moment," and "Love Story." For the Comettes the songs are; "Stupid Cupid," "She's in Love," "Dear Future Husband," "Shake it Off," and "Traitor."

The cost to reserve a singing telegram is $25 for a song or $45 for a song and a box of chocolates. The funds raised will be used to purchase stage decor for upcoming spring performances.

To make a reservation call or text Andrea Shahan at 580-222-6455 by the end of the day on Sunday, Feb.13. Information needed include who the telegram is to, who it is from (though anonymous senders are permitted), where the performance will be, and a time frame in case the recipient will not be at the location all day.