The Goddard Center Presents “The U-Tubes”

Join friends and family at The Goddard Center on Friday, March 4th at 7:30pm for an innovative concert by the University of North Texas’ trombone ensemble “The U-Tubes.” Goddard Center Members can make reservations to this event for Free.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we ask that the unvaccinated please wear a mask. Masks will be provided upon request. Common touch points are sanitized throughout the day and hand-sanitizer is provided in the lobby. This concert will not have assigned seats, and the public is asked to social-distance themselves.

“The U-Tubes” jazz trombone ensemble is a group at UNT consisting of 6 tenors and 2 bass trombones with full rhythm section. The ensemble performs new arrangements and original compositions by UNT students and faculty as well as selections from the classic trombone-band literature. The band is led by director Jack Courtright and UNT jazz trombone professor Nick Finzer.

Mr. Courtright, originally from Burnsville, MN, holds a Bachelor's in Applied Trombone and Jazz Studies from the Eastman School of Music where he studied with Mark Kellogg and Larry Zalkind. Since 2016 Jack has won four international jazz trombone competitions at the International Trombone Festival, American Trombone Workshop and UNT/Conn-Selmer JTBN Day. Under Jack's direction, the University of North Texas' jazz trombone ensemble, The U-Tubes, were named winners of the ITA's 2021 Kai Winding Jazz Trombone Ensemble Competition.

Born into the musical world (Mom Sherry Finzer is an international flutist), Finzer developed a fascination for the music of Duke Ellington and found himself, in high school, performing at the annual Essentially Ellington Competition of Jazz at Lincoln Center. It was then that he decided to pursue a life in music himself. His budding talent was recognized by Wycliffe Gordon who began a mentorship by writing four pieces for the young Finzer while he attended the Eastman School of Music. Nick went on to get his master's at Juilliard’s prestigious Jazz program where he was mentored by trombone legend Steve Turre.

This concert costs $21.50 for Adults and $11.50 for Students. Tickets can be purchased at in-person or by calling the Goddard Center business office at 580-226-0909 during regular business hours. The Goddard Center is open Tuesday to Thursday from 10am to 6pm, Fridays from 10am to 5pm, and Saturdays from 1 to 4pm. The Goddard Center is located at 401 1st Ave SW in Ardmore. This performance is sponsored in part by the Oklahoma Arts Council and National Endowment for the Arts. The Goddard Center is an Adventure Road Partner.