Ardmore man arrested on allegations of two felony charges Monday night

Ardmore Police officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Cooper Drive after 10 p.m. Monday night. Upon investigation of the incident, Tommy Morrison, 49, was arrested on charges of domestic violence with assault and battery by strangulation and failure to register as a sex offender.

According to state records, Morrison is required to register as a sex offender due to convictions from 2003 for felonies including lewd or indecent proposals/acts to child, first degree rape, and rape by instrumentation in the McAlester and Pittsburg County, Oklahoma area.

Morrison was booked into the Carter County Detention Center pending district charges. Further information was not available as of press time.