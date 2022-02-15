Ardmore Regional Park to receive upgrade to disc golf baskets, new StoryWalk for children

Ardmore Regional Park is continuously evolving and bringing in new features to better serve the interests and recreation needs of the community. The evolution can come in the form of new attractions such as the pickleleball courts and the ice rink at The Clubhouse which both opened last year, or it can come as an upgrade to existing facilities.

This spring, the park will get to experience a bit of both with new baskets coming to the disc golf course and a new attraction for children called StoryWalk. While the two projects are very different, one thing they have in common is they will be done through partnerships with other entities within the community. The Ardmore Disc Golf Club will be working on the disc course, and the Champion Public Library will be working on StoryWalk.

Ardmore Disc Golf Club President James Sasser spoke about the project to the Regional Park Authority Board during their meeting on Monday. The club will be purchasing the new baskets and will then donate them to Regional Park. The club will also be installing them one they arrive with the park helping to coordinate the installation process. Unlike the baskets currently in place, the new baskets will be up to PDGA standards. Sasser believes this change will lead to a better experience for players and potentially bring tournaments into the city.

"With better equipment, we'll be able to draw in more individuals, and we'll be able to hold higher tiered tournaments," he said. "The tournaments can bring in large groups of people which would hopefully bring in more business to our Ardmore hotels and restaurants."

Ardmore Parks and Recreation Director Teresa Ervin also updated the board about the upcoming StoryWalk project being spearheaded by the Champion Public Library. Set to open this spring south of the playground, the StoryWalk will consist of a single picture book spaced out in display cases along approximately a half mile of trail. This will allow children and their families to enjoy the story as they get out into nature. The books will be changed once a month to allow for a diverse and seasonal selection of books to enjoy.

