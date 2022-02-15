Carter County Commissioners renew burn ban as drought conditions persist

According to the Oklahoma Mesonet, Carter and nearly half the 76 other counties in the state are in extreme drought, with all but a few of the eastern-most counties ranging from abnormally dry to exceptional drought conditions.

Carter County Commissioner for District 1 Joe David McReynolds said the burn ban that has been in place since December 20, 2021 was renewed today. “We put that on before the first of the year because we wanted it in place because people like to set off fire works,” McReynolds said. “People think because of the snow and ice we had that we’re out of the drought,” McReynolds said, “But we’re not. We’ve had more grass fires than we’ve had in a long time because of that.”

Carter County Emergency Management Coordinator Paul Tucker said the actual amount of precipitation for the week of snow and ice received in the area measured a scant half inch. “Any moisture we get in the winter months has to be significant to affect the dry, dead brush and grasses,” Tucker said. “The best prevention is to watch the weather,” Tucker said. “Even a 5 mile per hour wind can cause a fire to start. There is a chance this week for several inches of precipitation. If we get that, it may make some difference.”

More:Accidental fire leaves Ardmore apartment complex without hot water, cook stoves for 5+ days

"The thing about the county burn ban is, it doesn't affect Ardmore residents," Jason Woydziak, Ardmore Fire Department Training Officer said. "Burning trash and brush, or firepits that burn wood are not permitted inside the city limits anyway."

Woydziak said a few residents on the outskirts of town can apply for burn permits when conditions allow, but there are several requirements that must be met. "There's not much a little precipitation is going to do to dead, dry grasses," Woydziak said. "It's just going to burn."