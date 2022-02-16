Ardmore area municipal election set for April 5

The filing period to run for local elected offices ended last week, and candidates across Carter County have put their names forward to serve their communities. While many of these candidates are unopposed incumbents who will retain their current seat, incumbents in Ardmore, Healdton and Dickson are facing challengers, and the election will take place on Tuesday, April 5.

In Ardmore, voters will be selecting the commissioner for Ward 4 which is composed of the city's Southeast area. This seat is currently held by Mayor Sheryl Ellis who will be facing off against challenger C. David McMahon. Commissioner Nancy Sjulin is unopposed for Ward 1 and will be retaining her seat. Though the candidates themselves must reside in their respective wards, all registered voters within the Ardmore city limits can vote in the election.

In Healdton, the at large seat on the city council is up for the vote. Incumbent Randy Welch will be facing challenger Rick Pender. John Griffin will retain his seat in Ward 1, and David Lomenick will retain his seat in Ward 4.

In Dickson, an election will take place for one seat on the school board. Incumbent Jamie Herriott will be facing challenger Kegan Pender.

In Lone Grove, the incumbents for the city's second and fifth wards are unopposed. Everett will continue to represent Ward 2 and Mickey Davis will continue to represent Ward 5.

In order to participate in the April 5 election, voters must be registered to vote by March 11. Voters in Oklahoma have two options to get registered. Carter County residents can register in person at the Carter County Election Board located at 25 A St. NW, Suite 100 or online at oklahoma.gov/elections. Perspective voters will need to provide their name, date of birth, and street address as well as either their driver’s license number or the last four digits of their social security number.