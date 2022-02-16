National Champions: Ardmore Middle School pom, dance, cheer rule the blue mat

“We practiced every morning at 7:30 for an hour (45 minutes before school started) plus some after school and weekend practices,” said Wendy Newton, one of two coaches for the pom and dance/cheer squads.

The dedication paid off. Last week the two groups of middle school girls were both named Large Junior High National Champions in Cheer/Dance and in Pom. Both squads have been coached by Jordan Short and Wendy Newton – and six of the girls performed both routines.

Emotions were high as the groups awaited their turns to perform. “They were able to watch the squads competing before them warm up and they were TERRIFIED,” Newton said. “Due to COVID, they were not able to be on the mat for awards to be announced, but from the stands they screamed and cried happy tears when each squad was announced.”

The coaches and students have been working hard all school year for this win.

“From the beginning of the year, we have strived to make sure both squads, who we affectionately call 'Chom,’ got to participate in equal opportunities. We could have taken the squads to a cheer competition and a dance competition, but Redline enabled both squads to travel together and compete in different divisions, but still be able to cheer each other on.” That support and camraderie must have given them the oomph they needed, as they sailed—literally, through the air—toward the gold.

“Through the year the girls had bigs and littles on their own squad, but we also assigned them buddies from the other squad,” Newton said. “This helped with accountability in getting information out and gave them a person from the other squad they got to know, like having built-in friends.”

Those relationships and accomplishments will likely follow the group throughout their academic careers and beyond.