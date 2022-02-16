United Way of South Central Oklahoma to host second training on Human Trafficking

“The truth is that Oklahoma has a human trafficking problem, because there are people in Oklahoma who purchase human beings for cheap labor and illicit sex.” The Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women released an extensive report almost exactly one year ago. That report’s key findings laid out the ugly truth about human trafficking in Oklahoma. “If we truly want to prevent human trafficking and make sure that those who have been trafficked get help, then we must dispel these misconceptions. Only then can Oklahomans truly stop human trafficking in its tracks.”

One of the recommendations of that report included education on what human trafficking is, what it looks like, and how to stop as well as prevent it from occurring.

The United Way of South Central Oklahoma hosted online virtual training on the subject last December. Due to the response and request for follow-up, Director Daela Echols said the nationwide organization has provided some funding to continue the programming in the Ardmore area.

“We are doing training on human trafficking on March 10th,” Echols said. “It will be held at the Colvert Ministry Center from 9 (a.m.) to 11 (a.m.).” Echols said understanding the intersections and complexities of human trafficking is vital to prevention.

“We had a tremendous response to the last training from the community,” Echols said. “We have partnered with Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics Agent Michael Snowden.”

Snowden will be presenting a human trafficking 101 that will build upon the first training and, Echols said, hopefully encourage the conversations around the topic to continue.

Echols said the nationwide United Way organization did a push of information about human trafficking, which piqued her interest.

“Other people had questions too,” Echols said. “So it wasn't just me that wanted to talk about it. There were so many more individuals that wanted to continue to have the conversation.” Echols said she feels like if the community wants the education, United Way is here to help.

The training is free and open to the public. Registration can be completed online at uwsco.org or the Facebook page at United Way of South Central Oklahoma. Questions and registration by phone can be directed to 580-223-1401.