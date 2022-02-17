Know your worth; teen dating violence awareness locally, nationwide

Nationwide, one in every ten teenagers will experience violence in a dating relationship. Raising awareness of what makes a relationship healthy and the warning signs of abuse empowers youth and teens to know that they deserve to be treated with respect. Discussing and supporting boundaries affirms that abuse of any kind is unacceptable. This powerful information and support can shift the outcomes for teens and young adults, but also lower rates of domestic violence among adults — currently about 1 in 5 people will experience severe physical violence from an intimate partner in the US alone.

On a larger scale, loveisrespect.org, a project of the National Domestic Violence Hotline, offers 24/7 support to young people who have questions or concerns about their relationships. In February, love is respect, working alongside national, state, and local domestic violence prevention organizations, promote Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. 2021’s theme, chosen by college students across the country, is Know Your Worth.

“With early education, permanent connections and community support, we can transfer power to our young people to know that they deserve healthy, happy and safe relationships,” said Debbie Powell, Deputy Associate Commissioner for the Family and Youth Services Bureau. “Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month is an important moment for teens, young adults, and those who love, teach, mentor, and support them to learn about the warning signs of dating violence and how to seek out healthy relationships.”

In Ardmore, the Family Shelter of Southern Oklahoma also offers resources to youth and young adults, as well as their caregivers and support systems. “Our services are free to those experiencing abuse and domestic violence and those who have secondary trauma from supporting a victim through those situations,” said Hillary Carmona, the licensed trauma counselor on staff.

Domestic Violence Advocate Stacy Rose said the awareness month for teen dating violence is important, though she and others work in schools and area agencies, such as the Boys and Girls Club of Red River Valley.

“We go through our prevention curriculum,” Rose said. “Love is not abuse. It’s important to affirm that for the youth we work with because we have found that a lot of our adult clients first experienced abusive behaviors in relationships in their teen years.” Rose said pointing out early signs like isolation and controlling behaviors can help youth identify toxic behaviors earlier and remove themselves from unsafe situations.

“The challenges of isolation, stress, and financial strain being faced by survivors during this pandemic also extends to teens and young adults, and we anticipate there will be long-term effects on their health and safety,” said Angela Lee, love is respect Director. “Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month offers a significant opportunity to create awareness around abuse, particularly during a time that is acutely challenging for survivors.”

“Kids talk to each other in ways that are abusive,” Amy Miller, Director of Boys and Girls Club of Red River Valley. “Something I’ve seen since COVID started is a lot of online relationships. Those can be toxic too.” Miller said the pandemic has increased the number of both online friendships and boyfriend/girlfriend relationships—and they often do not recognize the early signs of abuse.

“We partner with outside agencies like the Family Shelter to teach the kids about things like healthy relationships,” Miller said.

“Being a safe, comfortable person or environment for a teen or young adult should they need to seek advice or disclose that there’s anything going on is vital,” Carmona said. “And not minimizing that. To them it feels very real and very big. A lot of my teen clients feel invalidated by adults in their lives in this way.”

One in three teens report experiencing dating violence and 43% of college students report experiencing violent or abusive behaviors in relationships. The risks to survivors of abuse have been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic. Talking about it helps.

The national love is respect hotline is available at 1.866.331.9474 as well as by texting LOVEIS to 22522. For the Family Shelter’s 24/7 crisis line, call 580-226-6424. For all inquiries about services or donations, call the admin office at 580-226-3750.

Relationships exist on a spectrum and it can sometimes be hard to tell when a behavior goes from healthy to unhealthy (or even abusive).

Typical warning signs of abuse from your partner include: