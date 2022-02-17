Get Smart: Trivia night fundraiser returns next month

The public is invited to put their knowledge to the test when the MORE Foundation's annual Get Smart Trivia Night fundraiser returns on Friday, March 4. The event will feature a dinner catered by Casa Romo, open beer and wine, and, of course, eight rounds of trivia questions.

MORE Foundation Executive Director Scott Ownby said the event will be a good time for both trivia buffs and amateurs alike.

"You don't have to know everything about everything to come out and have a good time," Ownby said. "Each of the rounds will cover a different topic, and while I can't say what those topics are, they could cover anything from pop culture, to sports, to something more academic."

Others are reading:

Attendees will also have the opportunity to purchase a little extra help in the form of "mulligan stickers" and help from an expert.

"In between rounds we'll auction off an expert, and if you get that expert, you're going to do really well," Ownby said. "We also offer mulligans which you can buy at the door. So if you know you're going to have a wrong answer on a question you can put the mulligan sticker by the answer and it will be counted as correct."

The funds raised by the event will be put towards the organization's mission of providing scholarships to the students of Carter County. The scholarship is available to seniors graduating from any public high school in Carter County from middle income families. Over the course of a recipient’s undergraduate education, these scholarships are worth $6,000, with $500 applied to their first four semesters and $1,000 applied to their last four.

Ownby said he is trilled for Trivia Night to return after taking 2021 off due to COVID. While the event was originally scheduled for last March, it got moved to August, then ultimately moved again into this year.

"We had changed it to August, but that ended up being right around the time Delta started kicking off, so we decided to go ahead and move it again," he said. "One thing that was really nice about that was we already had probably 60% to 70% of our sponsorships sold for August, and when I contacted them to offer a refund, not a single person took me up on it. They all said to just move them over to March."

Individual tickets to Get Smart Trivia Night are $50 a piece or tables of eight can be purchased for $400. To secure your space, email Scott Ownby at morefdn@gmail.com with the number of tickets you would like to purchase. Ownby said the event is already approximately 75% sold, so anyone interested should contact him as soon ass possible.