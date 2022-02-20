'Above and beyond': HOPE for Marshall County recognizes youth volunteers

Like many communities, Marshall County has residents who have unmet food and shelter needs. According to feeding America, in Oklahoma statewide, 583,570 people are facing hunger — and of those, 194,880 are children. That means that 1 in 5 children face hunger.

Also like many communities in rural Oklahoma, neighbors step up when there’s a need to be met. In Marshall County, many of those volunteers are youth.

“It’s that time of year and this year we have ten outstanding students who have been HOPE ambassadors throughout the year,” said Gwen Wilson, executive director of HOPE for Marshall County. “Each child has gone above and beyond to help us in many ways.”

One volunteer, Kimber, a freshman at Madill, said she helps out because that’s how she was raised. “I help out because I’ve been in that situation myself and so have some of my family and friends.”

“Helping means the world to me because you never know if you might do something or say something for another person that could make their whole day,” Kimber said. “Me making somebody’s day makes my day.”

Wilson said that at the end of the year, the youth all receive an Outstanding Community Service Certificate and pin. “Seniors also receive a custom engraved plaque,” Wilson said, “and one of them will be chosen for our HOPE scholarship.”

Leading up to the end of the school year, the organization will host fundraisers to help with the recognition project. “Last year we were able to present a Kingston student with $1000,” Wilson said.

Those who want to help this year you can donate via bank deposit, Paypal or check. All donations are tax deductible. HOPE’s PayPal email is hfmcpantry@yahoo.com. Bank deposits can be made at any First United Bank branch to the HFMC FOOD PANTRY INC account. Checks may be sent by mail to HFMC, 19123 Elizabeth Blvd, Madill, Oklahoma 73446.