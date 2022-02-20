New location for Kids Day in the Park slated for May 2022

Many events across the region have been cancelled or postponed for the last two years due to COVID concerns, however, this year many organizations are finding ways to bring back community events with safety in mind.

Community Youth Services (formerly the Community Children's Shelter) executive director Kaylyn Weldon Gary said Kids Day in the Park will be moving to Regional Park in Ardmore to accommodate not only social distancing but also more activities. “It’s the same premise,” Weldon Gary said. “We aim to provide family fun for free. Everyone is welcome to attend.”

The 2022 event is scheduled for May 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ardmore Regional Park Pavillion. Service providers and vendors related to Child Abuse Prevention Month in April and Mental Health Awareness Month in May.

The goal is to make families aware of resources available to them in the community. Moving to Regional Park will also allow for ‘bigger tie-ins' for the event. More information will be forthcoming as the date draws closer.

Those interested in signing up to share their resources and services can find the interest form on the Youth Services website and email it to terrah@youthservicesok.com, by calling the CYS office, or by messaging their Facebook page. All vendors are required to provide a service to youth and/or families, and have a game or activity with a free prize at the event.