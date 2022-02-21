Wilson police officer shot at point blank range in chest, suspect sought

The City of Wilson has released a statement regarding the shooting of a Wilson Police officer over the weekend. A $5,000 reward has been posted for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who shot Officer Tyler Skinner ‘at pretty much point blank range twice in the chest,’ said Wilson Mayor Frank Schaaf in a statement released online.

Shaaf’s statement said the officer’s bulletproof vest ‘did its job well.’

Records indicate that the officer attempted to make contact with a subject on foot near the football field in Wilson. The subject reportedly shot the officer, with the officer returning fire three times. The subject was described as a male wearing jeans and a dark hoodie and he was on foot.

A subsequent release from Wilson Police Chief Coley indicated that assistance has been requested from OSBI in addition to multiple local agencies assisting in the investigation.

“We worked the crime scene and recovered some evidence,” Coley said. “Everything will be turned over to OSBI.”

“Officer Skinner is doing well,” Coley said. “If you have any information, please contact the Wilson Police Department.”