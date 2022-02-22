Nurturing Mamas Expo to raise awareness and provide support for maternal mood disorders

Statistics show that as many as 1 in 5 mothers struggle with a related mood disorder, but fewer than 30 percent of those receive help.

Founder of the Nurturing Mamas Network, Felicia Hurst, MS, LPC-S, PMH-C, said the organization began with a mission to support maternal mental health. “It is about recognizing that mom’s need access to support that’s unique and special to them,” Hurst said. “May is Maternal Mental Health month. This is why the Network was created, to support the wellbeing of mamas and to increase the availaof support from well-trained professionals who focus specifically on the wellbeing and mental health of women.”

Hurst said it’s important to understand that what is often called ‘postpartum depression’ doesn’t only happen in postpartum weeks or months, and it isn’t limited to depression. “It can often be anxiety as well,” Hurst said. “It happens from the preconception stage, in pregnancy, postpartum and throughout motherhood.”

“Every single time I talk to someone about what I do, I hear something like ‘me too, I feel that way too,’” Hurst said. Many times, parents don’t realize something is wrong. “As a society we don’t recognize maternal mood disorders as a problem because we’re so used to seeing them. People think that common equals normal – but it doesn’t,” Hurst said.

This year’s second annual Mama’s Expo is May 7th from 10 a.m. to noon at the Garden Center on Stanley. Those interested can find more information about the event on the Nurturing Mamas Network Facebook event page. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased on the website at at www.nurturingmamasnetwork.com. Information on other services and classes, from breastfeeding consultation to events that focus on mamas are available online as well.

