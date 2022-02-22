Area schools announce closures ahead of winter weather

Dickson Schools announced via an all call Tuesday afternoon that the school system will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to the impending winter weather system.

High school principal Matt Krimmer said enrichment packets were sent home with elementary school students, while middle and high school students could access enrichment and bonus assignments as well as work they'd previously fallen behind on via their Google Classrooms.

"There will be no new assignments," Krimmer said in the message.

School is expected to resume Friday.

Update: 5:16 p.m. Tuesday 2/22/2022

The Chickasaw Nation announced that all Chickasaw Nation offices will open at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Child development centers will delay opening until 9:30 a.m. Chickasaw Nation Head Start Centers as well as the Preschool Program will be closed.

Chickasaw Nation Medical Center and pharmacy as well as the urgent care in Ada will operate as usual.

Murray State College announced they will also close in anticipation of winter weather and the possiblity of hazardous travel conditions. Campuses in both Tishomingo and Ardmore will be closed Wednesday, February 23. All classes and in person activities are cancelled, however students should refer to Blackboard for further announcements.