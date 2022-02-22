More winter weather forecast for Wednesday

The recent spring-like weather will soon be coming to an end as another round of winter precipitation will be coming through the Ardmore area on Wednesday. Sleet and freezing rain are forecast for Wednesday and Thursday mornings, and temperatures are expected to remain below freezing until Friday afternoon.

Wayne Ruff, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norman, said the weather change will begin starting on Tuesday afternoon.

"The cold front will begin to pass through South-Central Oklahoma at around noon on Tuesday causing the temperatures to drop," Ruff said. "It's going to be quite cold by Wednesday morning with low temperatures at around 20 to 22 degrees. Wednesday will likely only see a high temperature of around 29 degrees, and Thursday might reach into the low 30s. In fact once this cold front comes through, temperatures will remain below freezing until it warms up into the upper 30's on Friday."

Ruff said the system will also be bringing two rounds of precipitation with mixed sleet and freezing rain.

"It looks like the sleet and freezing rain will be coming through on Wednesday morning until probably early Wednesday evening," he said. "It looks like that will slack off a bit before another round comes through from around midnight on Thursday morning until around noon."

Once the freezing rain and sleet concludes Thursday, no more precipitation is expected. Temperatures will then begin gradually bouncing back with each successive day warmer than the previous. Temperatures on Saturday will reach into the 40s on Saturday, and the 50s on Sunday and Monday.